Grossi's visit to Kursk NPP is at final stage of elaboration — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The visit of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the city of Kurchatov is at the final stage of elaboration, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"The visit of IAEA Director General Grossi to the Kursk NPP and to the city of Kurchatov, which is a satellite of the nuclear power plant, is at the final stage of elaboration," the ministry said.

Earlier, the IAEA chief said that the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to the Ukrainian actions was "very serious." He announced plans to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether it had been attacked. Grossi also said he intended to visit Kiev after the Kursk Region. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier called the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the Kursk NPP with a kamikaze drone an act of nuclear terrorism that requires an immediate response from the IAEA.