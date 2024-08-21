Russian diplomat slams statements denying Western involvement in Kursk attack as lies

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Statements that the West does not support the Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk Region are lies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The United States, the United Kingdom and other NATO countries - but first and foremost, the Anglo-Saxon duet - inspired the Kiev regime and provided it with material support [for the attack]. Moreover, they are literally assisting the Kiev regime in taking aim at targets inside Russia. This is why their claims that the West does not support all this are lies," she said.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. According to the Emergencies Ministry, over 122,000 people have been evacuated from nine border municipalities in the Kursk Region, with temporary accommodation centers set up in 28 Russian regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 4,400 troops and 65 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.