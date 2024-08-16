Diplomat blasts international organizations that failed to condemn murder of volunteers

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted the hypocrisy of international organizations that failed to condemn the murder of People’s Front volunteers Nikolay Kovalyov and David Sokolov in the Kursk Region.

She underscored on her Telegram channel that the killed volunteers were what the West calls "humanitarians," they were aiding civilians, "implementing human rights in their highest sense."

"Here is the reason, a tragic and unambiguous one, for 'human rights experts' of all specialized international organizations to express their condolences to the relatives and close ones and their outrage towards the extremist Kiev regime. But no. After all, this isn’t the British intelligence’s ‘white helmets’ project, that was used as a cover for terrorist activities," the diplomat said.