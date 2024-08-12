New Russian weapons prove effective on battlefield — Putin

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia has many innovative weapons that can not be found anywhere else in the world, and they have already proved their effectiveness on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his welcome video address to the participants of the Army 2024 Forum.

The president noted that the forum offers a large-scale display of advanced and unique achievements of the Russian defense industry and world-famous leading corporations. Over 240 items of export weapons samples, various military and special equipment are presented.

"I would like to emphasize that many domestic innovative solutions that have no analogues have already proved their effectiveness on the battlefield. Moreover, their basic characteristics are constantly being improved and enhanced. Designers, engineers and scientists continue to work at defense plants taking into account the combat experience gained during the special military operation," Putin said.