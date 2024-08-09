No plans to convene extraordinary IAEA session on Kursk NPP — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow currently sees no reason to convene an extraordinary session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the situation around the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Roman Ustinov told TASS.

"The summer break doesn’t matter. A session can be convened at any moment. However, there is no reason for that at this point. Hopefully, we won’t have a reason to do so in the future," he said.

Earlier, Russia informed the IAEA of the situation at the Kursk NPP amid Ukraine’s attempted attack on the Kursk Region. Some fragments have been found at the facility, which are believed to be parts of missiles.

According to official UN data, the next session of the IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled for September.