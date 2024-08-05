Over 230 drone attacks on DPR thwarted in past week — region’s security agency

DONETSK, August 5./TASS/. Over 230 drone attacks by Ukrainian troops have been thwarted in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the Federal Security Service’s directorate in the region reported.

"Over the past week, the Kupol electronic warfare system has prevented 235 terrorist attacks by Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya," the report said.

In particular, three attack UAVs equipped with explosive devices aiming to hit a water pumping station were neutralized in the west of Donetsk. A drone with a combat charge was also intercepted in the Kuibyshev district of the city.

"A Ukrainian reconnaissance fixed-wing drone was jammed in the Kirovsky district," the directorate said.

Explosive technicians defused the drones and destroyed the undetonated bombs at the site.