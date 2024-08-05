Russian Interior Ministry puts WADA informer back on wanted list

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov has been re-listed as wanted on criminal charges in Russia, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database.

"Grigory Mikhaylovich Rodchenkov, born October 24, 1958, wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the database said without indicating the precise nature of the charges. This is Rodchenko’s second time on Russia’s wanted list.

Rodchenkov is accused of abusing his authority, obstructing justice and illegally circulating potent or poisonous substances. He was arrested in absentia and placed on the international wanted list in September 2017.

Earlier, an independent commission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) led by Richard McLaren submitted a report on the results of an investigation into doping manipulation at the Sochi Olympics. This investigation was based on Rodchenkov’s testimony. In it, he accused Russia of state support of doping.

In 2006-2015, Rodchenkov was in charge of Russia’s Anti-Doping Center. In January 2016, he defected to the US and became a WADA informer.