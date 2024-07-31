Russian lawmakers adopt 331 laws in spring session — speaker

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, passed 331 laws and for the first time approved the Russian government’s composition during the 2024 spring session, which was the longest one, Russia’s top lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"We are finishing the sixth and the longest State Duma session. It lasted from January through July and was the most intense. The State Duma has been shaping the government for the first time in history of modern Russia: the prime minister and his deputies, as well as federal ministers, have been appointed. The deputies have been exercising the new powers on behalf of their voters," State Duma Speaker Volodin noted during his speech at the final plenary meeting of the session.

"Three hundred thirty one laws were adopted in this session, 215 of which are directly applicable and 92 socially significant," Volodin added.