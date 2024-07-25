Russia, China have relations of strong mutual trust in politics — Wang Yi

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia are characterized by strong political mutual trust and independence, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of events held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in Laos.

"China-Russia relations are mature, stable, strong and independent. They are characterized by solid political mutual trust," Wang Yi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The Chinese minister said Beijing and Moscow are constantly deepening strategic cooperation, which has broad prospects. He also described cooperation between China and Russia on the international stage as fruitful.

"China is ready to work with Russia to maintain an open, inclusive, ASEAN-centric architecture of regional cooperation," Wang Yi said.

He said China and Russia are important countries in Asia-Pacific and ASEAN dialogue partners. Russia and China can maintain coordination in cooperation in East Asia, Wang Yi said.