Russian Embassy in Libya refutes Reuters article on ‘illicit banknotes’

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Reuters’ report about Russia allegedly printing fake Libyan dinars is completely false, the Russian Embassy in Libya said on its Telegram channel.

"On Reuters, we read yet another article about fake Libyan dinars printed by Russia. It is not surprising that London, like clockwork, continues to put out stories that give Libyans a good laugh," the diplomatic mission noted. According to its statement, "the essence of the fake news item was formed by unnamed sources and an expert from UK research institute in France Jalel Harchaoui." The embassy noted that "yet another group created by the MI-6 UK Secret Intelligence Service with the standard range of tasks, such as uncovering corruption and war crimes, which was dubbed the Sentry for a change, was identified as another specialist on the matter."

"As for all reputable sides that indeed have information and could have debunked speculations, they refused to comment on the article which, however, did not bother its authors one bit," the Russian Embassy stated.