Russian, East Timorese top diplomats talk Asia-Pacific security architecture

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his East Timorese counterpart Bendito Freitas discussed bilateral cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their meeting in Laos.

"They focused on promising areas of bilateral cooperation, issues of shaping the security architecture in the Asia-Pacific Region, and priority tasks of interaction at international platforms," the ministry informed.

Lavrov arrived in the Laotian capital on Thursday morning to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events.