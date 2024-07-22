Over 10 civilians killed by Ukrainian strikes over past 7 days — envoy

LUGANSK, July 22. /TASS/. Over 10 residents of frontline Russian settlements were killed and over 100 were injured by Ukrainian strikes over the past 7 days, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"In the past week, the Nazi strikes affected a total of 116 people: 102 people, including three children, were injured; 14 civilians died," he told Radio Sputnik.

He added that, during this period, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at least 2,200 munitions at the frontline settlements, or over 300 munitions every day. The envoy noted that the Ukrainian forces particularly targeted people moving on civilian transport. He also added that the enemy actively used Western-made weapons, multiple launch rocket systems, drones with imported parts and Western-made munitions.