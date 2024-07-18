Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, enemy manpower and military hardware in 127 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military aerodrome infrastructure, Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 127 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 125th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Liptsy and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region. Over the past 24 hours, they repelled two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 160 personnel, six motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West advanced to better positions and inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units keep gaining more advantageous positions. They inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 60th and 115th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Torskoye, Ivanovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 520 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and an Anklav electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 540 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions in active operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 54th mechanized, 46th airmobile and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Maksimilyanovka, Katerinovka, Chasov Yar and Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 540 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and 10 motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and two Anklav electronic warfare systems, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 110th and 151st mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Novozhelannoye and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed seven counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 41st mechanized and 144th infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 290 personnel, a US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, a tank, four motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out two Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed two ammunition depots and a military equipment warehouse of the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 118th infantry, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kuibyshevo and Novotyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, eight motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two ammunition depots and a military equipment warehouse of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 74 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 629 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,783 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,608 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,379 multiple rocket launchers, 12,037 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,800 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.