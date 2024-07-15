Number of children and youth in Russia approaching 55 mln — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The number of children and youth living in Russia is approaching 55 million, and their number will grow, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on national projects.

"In Russia there are now almost 37 million citizens aged between 14 and 35 years, people at this age are considered youth according to our legislation. This is almost a quarter of all residents of the state, and together with children aged from 3 years, the figure is approaching 55 million and will grow," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, it is important to create opportunities for self-fulfillment and development of talents of young people so that they can achieve success in chosen areas and benefit themselves, their families and the country.

"This is exactly what the new national project is aimed at ("Youth and Children" - TASS), its activities will take into account the specifics of each age. Citizens will be able to receive state assistance throughout their life, from the earliest years: while studying at school, in college, at a university, then at the beginning of their careers - when they get their first job and when they starts their own families," the Prime Minister said.

About national project

As Mishustin noted, the new national project "Youth and Children" will include nine federal ones, which will combine all measures to support children and youth, and will also allow coordinating the work of departments in implementing policies in this area. Special attention will be paid to the development of infrastructure for the future generation: the construction of general education organizations will continue, and the technical base of pedagogical universities will be updated. Also, within six years, a network of 12 flagship schools will be formed in all districts of the country, where modern teaching practices will be used.

"The main goal is to ensure that children receive knowledge in comfortable conditions and can try themselves in creativity, science, and sports. And we will focus the education system on helping to unlock the potential of each student," Mishustin stressed.

According to him, the vocational guidance program will also develop, and by the end of the decade it will cover all students. To improve the quality of higher education, the Prime Minister added, the construction of world-class campuses at universities will continue. In 12 years, at least 40 of them will be built.

To achieve the country’s technological leadership, the authorities plan to strengthen the training of qualified personnel capable of creating breakthrough solutions. To achieve this, advanced engineering schools will continue to appear in the country’s leading universities.

"The President noted that the topic of youth policy is strategically important. Today’s young people are the future of our country. And, of course, it is simply necessary to do everything possible so that they can express themselves and their talents, set goals and achieve success," the Prime Minister concluded.