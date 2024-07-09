Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed four US-made HIMARS rocket launchers and up to 35 foreign specialists servicing these systems in a precision strike over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by precision weapons against US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers prepared for delivering strikes on the territory of Crimea, and also against a Ukrainian military command’s meeting place. The goals of the strike were achieved. The strike destroyed four US-made HIMARS rocket launchers and up to 35 foreign specialists servicing these systems," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd assault, 82nd air assault and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Tsirkuny and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repels nine Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled nine Ukrainian army counterattacks over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry and 17th National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 310 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 310 personnel, three motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West advanced to better positions and inflicted roughly 420 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 63rd, 66th and 115th mechanized, 103rd and 110th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 144th infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 420 personnel, a tank and four pickup trucks, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed two Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 770 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 770 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 54th, 72nd and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 10th mountain assault, 46th airmobile and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Grigorovka, Kurdyumovka, Maksimilyanovka, Katerinovka and Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 214th separate battalion Opfor," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 770 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-manufactured Humvee armored combat vehicle and 14 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a UK-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 120mm Nona self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer and a UK-manufactured 105mm L119 howitzer, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Nota electronic warfare station and five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops liberate Yasnobrodovka community in DPR over past day

Russian troops liberated the community of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations and improved their tactical position," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 32nd and 110th mechanized and 59th motorized infantry brigades and 132nd reconnaissance battalion in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeisk, Mirolyubovka, Timofeyevka, Vodyanoye Vtoroye and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 41st and 47th mechanized, 68th jaeger and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 420 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repels three Ukrainian attacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled three Ukrainian army attacks and inflicted roughly 150 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 48th assault, 123rd and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Makarovka, Prechistovka, Storozhevoye and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 108th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes five Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 35th and 37th marine infantry, 125th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka, Tokarevka and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot and two Polonez and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops wipe out two S-300PS anti-aircraft missile launchers

Russian troops destroyed a radar and two S-300PS anti-aircraft missile launchers of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces uncovered and destroyed a low-altitude radar station and two launchers of the Ukrainian army’s S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system. They also struck a production workshop and a warehouse of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 134 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 97 Ukrainian UAVs, eight HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 97 unmanned aerial vehicles and eight US-made HIMARS rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 626 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 542 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,536 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,373 multiple rocket launchers, 11,618 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,490 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.