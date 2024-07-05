Hungarian PM to leave Moscow later today after one-day visit — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently on a one-day visit to Russia and is expected to leave Moscow later today, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Orban is leaving today; it’s a one-day visit," he said, without specifying if the weather could affect the Hungarian premier’s plans. A warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers was issued for Moscow and the surrounding region on Friday.

Orban is the first Western leader to visit Russia since April 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Hungarian prime minister are holding talks behind closed doors.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is accompanying Orban on his trip to Moscow, believes that the visit could mark a step towards peace in Ukraine.

Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on July 2 to discuss the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.