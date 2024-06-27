Russia’s trade with BRICS partners has only grown under sanctions — senior diplomat

ZVENIGOROD /Moscow region/, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow's trade ties with its BRICS partners have only grown under Western sanctions pressure, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in his article for the international edition of the Russian Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025.

"I think it is now obvious to everyone that the illegitimate sanctions had an opposite effect, different from the one their authors hoped for. These sanctions catalyzed an active search by most members of the international community for mechanisms of interaction that would be resistant to Western sabotage. The BRICS experience in this sense is very illustrative. Russia’s trade and economic interaction with BRICS partners has only grown since the large-scale and unprecedented restrictions were imposed on our country," the deputy minister noted.

Ryabkov stressed that Russia is currently reaching record levels of trade with Brazil, India and China.

"There has been a steady development of the whole range of cooperation in three key areas: politics and security, economics and finance, as well as humanitarian contacts," the diplomat added.

The presentation of the Russian Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025 took place in Zvenigorod, Moscow region. Its co-publishers are MGIMO University and PIR Center.