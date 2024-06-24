Only Russia’s victory in Ukraine operation can put end to Kiev’s missile attacks — expert

SEVASTOPOL, June 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian missile and artillery attacks on Russian cities will cease only when Russia achieves a full victory in the special military operation in Ukraine and inflicts critical damage on the Kiev regime, Executive Director of the Sevastopol-based Institute of CIS Countries, Captain 1st Rank (retired) Sergey Gorbachev said on Monday.

"It became clear after the enemy began strikes by various armaments on our territories [Russian regions] that it would sooner or later attack Crimea, in particular, Sevastopol with such weapons. Look at the map: a considerable part of the country’s European territory has already been subjected to strikes, from the border to Tatarstan and Astrakhan steppes. All these attempts to exhort and admonish the enemy do not work," the expert said in a talk with TASS.

Western countries have allowed the Kiev regime to deliver strikes on Russian territory, he said.

"Therefore, such impacts [bombardments and attacks by UAVs] will continue. A victory in the special military operation, i.e. inflicting irreparable and critical damage on the enemy is the sole possibility to avoid such a scenario," the expert stressed.

On June 23, the Ukrainian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down while one more missile exploded over the city. As Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, the missile attack killed four civilians, including two children, and injured more than 150 others.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into the terror attack. June 24 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Sevastopol residents.