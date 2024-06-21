Man killed by falling drone fragments in south Russia’s Krasnodar

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. A man died in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar when drone fragments fell on a boiler station where he was working, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"An employee of a boiler station in Krasnodar, hit by drone fragments, was killed. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends," he said. "I tasked the head of Krasnodar with providing all the necessary assistance and support."

The governor said that as a result of the massive drone attack on the region in the early hours of Friday, a bus terminal and a nearby boiler station were damaged. According to preliminary information, four people were injured by falling drone fragments. In a separate development, two people were injured when a drone fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in the same region.