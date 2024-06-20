Vietnam welcomes Putin’s re-election, his foreign policy — statement

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnamese authorities welcome Vladimir Putin's re-election as Russian president in spring 2024 and support his foreign policy course aimed at developing Moscow-Hanoi relations, according to a joint statement issued following Putin's visit to Vietnam.

"Vietnam welcomes the results of Russia’s March 2024 presidential election, points to their open and objective nature. Hanoi believes that the re-election of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin eloquently speaks of the nationwide support for Russia’s course," the statement said, adding that this support is due, among other things, to the foreign policy course, "an important direction of which is the development of cooperation with Vietnam."

Russia held its first-ever three-day presidential election over the period March 15-17. According to the CEC, after 100% of vote tally reports by local election commissions had been processed, incumbent President Vladimir Putin held a resounding lead over his three rivals with 87.28% of the vote. The election saw a record turnout of 77.44%.