Ukraine fired 94 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day, governor says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked eight districts of the Belgorod Region over the past day, firing 94 munitions and wounding six civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Graivoron municipal district, Ukrainian forces used 53 munitions and one drone to attack the villages of Bezymeno, Kozinka and Spodaryushino, damaging one single-family home," he said on Telegram. "In the Shebekino municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Malomikhailovka, Murom and Sereda came under three shelling attacks with 14 munitions and nine drones. Another drone was shot down over the territory of the district. Six civilians were injured as a result of the attacks."

According to the official, all the injured were provided with medical care. They will receive further treatment on an outpatient basis.

"As a result of an explosion on the outskirts of the city of Shebekino, 36 single-family homes and one car were damaged. A total of 37 single-family homes, one commercial facility, four cars and one special-purpose vehicle were damaged over the past day," the governor said.