Russian ambassador hails regional cooperation with China in quest to develop ties

BEIJING, June 14. /TASS/. The role of regional cooperation as a growth center for practical ties between Russia and China is growing, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"In the past few years, cooperation between regions has been playing an increasingly important role in developing a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China," the Russian diplomat said in an address during a presentation of southeastern Siberia’s Irkutsk Region in Beijing. "They are becoming new growth centers for bilateral practical cooperation," he added.

The Word about the Russian Heart festival is being held at the Beijing Exhibition Center from June 12 to 15, with over 20 Russian regions taking part. The cultural and educational project commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.