Russia to issue over 400,000 electronic visas to foreign citizens in 2024 — MFA

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The number of foreign citizens entering Russia with an electronic visa is expected to reach 400,000 by the end of 2024, Alexander Khapilov, Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced during the Russian tourism forum "Let’s Travel!"

"In less than a year, approximately 380,000 electronic visas have been issued. Compared to regular visas, this is a very good result given the sanctions pressure. By the end of the year, I think we will surpass 400,000," he said.

Khapilov explained that they were tasked with analyzing "the process of issuing electronic visas over the period from August 1, 2023, to August 1, 2024."

"We need to study all the pros and cons and present a report, our proposals, and all the conclusions by December 10, so that decisions can be made for further development," he added.