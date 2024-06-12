Putin, Lukashenko discuss Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed development of the strategic partnership of the two countries and interaction within the framework of the Union State by telephone, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Current issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of the strategic partnership and alliance in the light of the agreements following the top-level Russia-Belarus talks in Minsk on May 24 were discussed," the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Certain practical aspects of interaction within the framework of the Union State were also covered," it noted.