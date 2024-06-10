MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Some of the F-16 fighter jets that Kiev expects from the Western countries will be deployed at safe airfields outside Ukraine, Sergey Golubtsov, the chief of aviation of the Ukrainian Air Force Command has said.

"There is a certain number of airplanes [F-16s] that will be at safe bases, not in Ukraine, so that they should not become targets here. This will be our reserve in case we need to replace defective aircraft and during maintenance work," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty radio station (recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent and included in the register of undesirable organizations).

Golubtsov also said that Ukraine would need at least two Patriot air defense systems, two NASAMS air defense systems, and several self-propelled Gepard air defense systems to protect the F-16s’ airfields.

He said that the training of F-16 pilots is limited by the number of training space at the bases, as well as the need for the personnel to study English. By the end of the year, Golubtsov expects Ukraine to have only one operational F-16 group (three to six aircraft).

"Maybe more," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier noted that NATO-supplied planes to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia's military regardless of where they were based.