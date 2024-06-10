Kremlin not to give reception on Russia Day — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t plan to give a reception in the Kremlin on June 12, Russia Day, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No," he said answering a relevant question.

Official receptions had been arranged in the Kremlin on Russia Day until 2019, when up to 1,500 guests were invited. The guests included government members, lawmakers from both houses of Russian parliament, officials from federal executive and judicial bodies, as well as representatives of various religions, public organizations, people of culture, science and arts, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Russia.

Ever since, such receptions have not been held although the tradition of awarding state prizes on this day continues to be observed.

This year, the president is expected to award Labor Hero gold medals and state prize decorations.