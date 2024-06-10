Russian, Brazilian foreign ministers discuss cooperation in BRICS and G20

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira held a meeting to discuss the prospects of cooperation between the countries in BRICS and in the Group of 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

"An interested and constructive exchange of views was held on pressing issues of bilateral strategic partnership. Discussed were the main areas of cooperation between Moscow and Brasilia on international platforms, primarily in BRICS and the G20 in light of the fact that our countries hold presidency in these organizations this year, respectively," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ministers also touched upon some international and regional afairs, including the Ukrainian issue.

"The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, which is traditionally inherent in Russian-Brazilian communication," the ministry said.