ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The West will use Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the end, let him do all the dirty work and then write him off, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Zelensky will be used by the West to the end. As they say, to the last Ukrainian. Judging by the brutal arrests of men and women already in Ukraine as part of the insane mobilization imposed by the United States, it won't be long before the last Ukrainian. They will make him do all the dirty work and then write him off. When will this happen? I think it is not far away," she pointed out.

Matviyenko noted that Zelensky is now traveling around the world. "They are trying to inflate his legitimacy in this way, but for many he is just unruly, for the majority - illegitimate," she added.

"Stefanchuk (the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament - TASS) will take power from him or someone else, the political system of Ukraine should respond to this," Matviyenko emphasized.