Putin to meet with global media leaders on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies, his first since 2021, on Day Zero of SPIEF 2024 on Wednesday.

This is a traditional event organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for many years.

According to the organizers, media leaders from a dozen of countries, including nations that are unfriendly to Russia, will attend today's event.

Putin's meeting with the leading foreign media will be his eighth on the sidelines of SPIEF.