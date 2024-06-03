Russia hopes trade commission with Guinea will restart work — Lavrov

CONAKRY, June 3. /TASS/. Russia expresses its hope that the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will resume its work soon, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with Guinea’s Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyate.

"We strongly expect to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation as soon as practicable, which was not gathered since 2019," Lavrov said.

"No obstacles remain" on this issue, the top Russian diplomat said. "We are negotiating," he noted.

Russian companies working in Guinea "are using the good conditions" created by the Guinean government, the minister noted. "We expect this interaction will continue," Lavrov added.