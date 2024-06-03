Lavrov arrives in Guinea for visit

CONAKRY /Guinea/, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Guinea, where he will begin a new African tour, a TASS correspondent reported.

The top Russian diplomat is scheduled to meet with the country’s political leadership in Conakry. Lavrov's last working visit to Guinea was in February 2013.

"Russian-Guinean relations are friendly. There is an active political dialogue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. On July 27, 2001, a declaration on the principles of friendly relations and partnership between Russia and Guinea was signed in Moscow. Since 2002, the Russian-Guinean intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, technical and trade cooperation has been working. On September 27, 2017, during a meeting between Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin and Guinea’s President Alpha Conde, it was decided to establish an interparliamentary commission.