Russian, Palestine Liberation Organization officials discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed at a meeting with a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Secretary General of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front Ahmad Majdalani the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the prospects for restoring the unity of the Palestinian people.

"The conversation focused on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone with a focus on the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reported that the sides exchanged views on the prospects for restoring the unity of the Palestinian people. "The Russian side expressed its readiness to continue to assist efforts to overcome differences and consolidate the positions of the leading Palestinian political forces and movements based on the Palestine Liberation Organization. Meanwhile, the unchanged fundamental position in support of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel was confirmed," the ministry added.