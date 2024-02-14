Russia to resume contributions to Arctic Council when it restarts its full-fledged work

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia has suspended the payment of contributions to the Arctic Council, a decision that will remain in effect until the intergovernmental organization resumes its full-scale work, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-At-Large Nikolay Korchunov, who chairs the Arctic Council’s Senior Arctic Officials group, told TASS.

"I confirm this information," he said, answering a relevant question. "This decision will be in place until the council resumes its full-fledged work as well as proper interaction among all its members, including in the project sphere," he added.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Russia continued to work in the Arctic Council, but if such participation ceases to meet the country's interests, "special decisions" may be made. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia would consider the advisability of remaining in the Arctic Council should it turn into an unfriendly structure.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Arctic littoral states. Its members are Denmark (along with Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Canada, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States. In 2021, when the organization marked its 25th anniversary, the two-year chairmanship of the association passed from Iceland to Russia.

Russia, after the expiration of its presidency, passed the torch to Norway during the organization’s 13th session, which was held on May 11, 2023 in Salekhard, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.