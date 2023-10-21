UN Security Council to hold public debates on Middle East — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, October 21. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold public debates on the Middle East developments on Tuesday, October 24, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said during a conversation with X social network users.

"There will also be on Tuesday, debates, open debates in the Security Council on the Middle East," Polyansky said. This will be the regular meeting of the Security Council, he noted. "It was scheduled beforehand, but now of course, it has additional importance," the diplomat added.