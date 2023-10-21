{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN Security Council to hold public debates on Middle East — Russia’s UN mission

There will also be on Tuesday, debates, open debates in the Security Council on the Middle East, Dmitry Polyansky said

UNITED NATIONS, October 21. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold public debates on the Middle East developments on Tuesday, October 24, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said during a conversation with X social network users.

"There will also be on Tuesday, debates, open debates in the Security Council on the Middle East," Polyansky said. This will be the regular meeting of the Security Council, he noted. "It was scheduled beforehand, but now of course, it has additional importance," the diplomat added.

Foreign policyUnited Nations
US veto on Middle East resolution like stab in the back — Russia’s UN mission
On Wednesday, the US blocked the Brazilian draft of the resolution on the Middle East, using the veto right
Putin dismisses chatter about Russia 'losing the war' in Ukraine
"If the war is lost, what are we talking about? What are the ATACMS for? Ask them this question. Frankly, hilarious," the Russian president said
IAEA supports Zaporozhye NPP decision to close unit 3 reactor
This will improve safety at the site, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement
Russia, UAE request urgent Security Council meeting over Gaza blast on October 18
"Russia and the United Arab Emirates requested to hold an urgent UN Security Council meeting in the morning hours of Wednesday," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia calls to immediately stop supporting Kiev regime — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat underscored that the US shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are futile attempts
Hamas says it works with mediators over Gaza hostages
According to a representative of the Palestinian movement, this situation will be resolved “as soon as suitable security conditions can be created”
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president
"In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stressed
Kremlin slams Biden's words on Putin and Hamas as unacceptable
Dmitry Peskov noted that now is an emotional and potentially very dangerous moment in the international situation, including in connection with the escalation in the Middle East
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya artillery system proves unique properties in tests — Rostec
The completion of the state tests of the Koalitsiya motorized artillery system makes it possible to launch its mass production, Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Russia-China trade turnover could reach $220 bln by year end — minister
Maxim Reshetnikov underlined that Russia and China will complete the task of achieving the trade volume set by the two countries' leaders for 2024 ahead of schedule
No mass exodus from northern to southern Gaza occurring — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS earlier that Israel had decided to launch its much-discussed ground operation in the Gaza Strip
Russia-China trade reaches $200 bln, is set to exceed that amount in 2023 — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that it was a very good progress of the initiative China launched a decade ago to intensify cooperation between countries that constituted the ancient Silk Road
American-led world sliding headfirst into deepest abyss, Medvedev says
It seems that, "one can offer condolences to the Israelis, but not to the Palestinians," the politician said
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Finland contacts China, Russia on Balticconnector pipeline probe — Reuters
According to the media, the Finnish Foreign Ministry also contacted China "to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel"
US budget deficit climbs to $1.7 trillion in 2023 fiscal year
As a percentage of GDP, the deficit was 6.3%, up from 5.4% in fiscal year 2022
Russian Justice Ministry puts diplomat Kunadze on list of foreign agents
According to the department, he “disseminated false information aimed at creating a negative image of the Russian Federation, false information about decisions taken by government bodies of the Russian Federation and their policies, as well as about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”
Israel trying to push Palestinians into Egypt by delivering aid to southern Gaza — Hamas
According to the statement, relief aid to Gaza should come via the Rafah crossing on a permanent basis and be distributed to all parts of the Gaza Strip rather than only to the south
Drones of Iraqi Shia attack US military base near Erbil
Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack
EU, US to start working on transfer of revenues from Russian assets to Ukraine
This is stated in a statement published after the EU-US summit in Washington
Erdogan urges to support Gaza ceasefire initiatives
The Turkish leader reiterated that the Middle East region should be saved as soon as possible from "the insanity encouraged by Western countries, with the Western media vying to legitimize it"
Russian troops in Syria destroy facilities where terrorists stored MLRS munitions
Over the past 24 hours, two violations of deconfliction protocols by the US-led coalition have been reported in Syria
North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA
The agency’s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula
Five countries request UNGA special session on Palestine following US veto – official
The President of the General Assembly received two letters, his spokeswoman Monica Graley said
UNSC not planning to discuss US’ possible nuclear tests – Russian UN mission
Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia is checking information about the situation with an underground explosion at a test site in Nevada
About 1,000 Russians, their family members stranded in southern Gaza – Russian diplomat
Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that over 2 million residents of the region remain without water, food, medical care, fuel and electricity
EU devaluing its values by supplying weapons to Ukraine – Russian diplomat
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia noted that the EU has consistently been preparing Kyiv for many years for confrontation with Moscow
US stands in way of resolution on Israel-Palestine ceasefire
According to the Russian foreign ministry, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that could help prevent further bloodshed
Russian, Azerbaijani top diplomats discuss 3+3 format on South Caucasus
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov also "got on the same page regarding the activities of the 3+3 consultative regional platform"
Zelensky to agree to peace talks, top Danish diplomat says in call with Russian pranksters
Lars Loekke Rasmussen noted that Ukraine was the largest country in Europe, and, should it suddenly become an EU member state, that would have huge consequences
Ukrainian parliament passes first reading of bill outlawing Ukrainian Orthodox Church
A total of 267 MPs supported the bill
European guests may take part in St. Petersburg Cultural Forum — presidential envoy
Attendance of representatives of friendly states does not rule out presence of cultural figures from Europe and from unfriendly states, special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said
Zelensky has to recognize loss of territories for sake of peace — French expert
Jacques Sapir acknowledges that such an option will not be received well either in Ukraine, which has lost 20% of its territory, or Russia, which is worried about Ukraine being rearmed, if the conflict is put on hold
Israel confirms release of two women held as hostages in Gaza
Two women were captured by Hamas during an attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said
After attempts to isolate Russia, West now at risk of being cast off itself – media
According to the newspaper Le Monde, "uneven treatment of war crimes is once again reviving the discourse on double standards and hypocrisy"
Hamas unable to release hostages due to Israeli bombardments — Iranian diplomat
According to Seyed Reza Nobakhti, it is time for the Thai government and people all around the world to call on the Israeli authorities to stop the genocide in Palestine
Intensity of hostilities near Rabotino grows tenfold — politician
"The number of attacks and the amount of equipment being used by the Ukrainian army near Orekhovo - between Verbovoye and Rabotino towards Novoprokopovka - has sharply increased. The intensity has increased dozens of times," Vladimir Rogov said
French court authorizes sale of incidentally found da Vinci painting – news agency
The owner of a rare drawing by Leonardo da Vinci could not put the work up for auction for several years due to a ban by the French Ministry of Culture
Pipeline damage investigation focuses on Chinese ship — Finnish police
The police said they will cooperate with Chinese authorities in the course of the investigation
Crossings between Israel, Gaza Strip not be reopened – newspaper
According to Financial Times, Israel plans to sever ties with Gaza Strip after the end of the conflict with Hamas radical movement
Russia glad to see China’s success in implementing Belt and Road Initiative — Putin
Putin wished Chinese leader Xi Jinping and all participants in the initiative every success in the implementation of their plans
Press review: Joe goes to well for Ukraine again and West sticks by Israel despite protest
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 20th
Orionid meteor shower to reach peak at night on October 22
The Orionids are observed in October every year
Russian forces destroy 500 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled 61 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk area and improved their forward edge positions over the past week
Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat
During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US
Bomb threats reported at 15 airports in France
According to Le Parisien, only three airports, namely Bordeaux, Bezier and EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, were evacuated
Conflict in Israel, Palestine may grow into full-scale war — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the horrible consequences of this confrontation and numerous casualties and damage are reported every day
Germany overpays for gas – lawmaker
Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany faction Steffen Kotre called Russian gas "profitable and environmentally friendly"
Moscow to see cold weather, ice slick next week – expert
Temperatures will remain below 5 degrees Celsius until the end of next week
Rank-and-file EU staff urge von der Leyen to call for ceasefire in Israel
"Notably, we are concerned about the unconditional support by the European Commission you represent, for one of the two parties," the letter said
Death toll among Palestinians exceeds 4,200 — Palestinian health ministry
Around 14,400 people have been wounded, including some 1,400 in the West Bank
Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution contains no call for immediate ceasefire
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky added that Russia suggested two amendments to the resolution in that regard
Israel needs two or three months for Gaza operation, ex Israeli PM says
Ehud Barak said the Jewish state needs "soldiers on the ground"
Pakistan's acting PM calls Russia major player in region
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar welcomed Russia's contribution in the cultural and energy spheres, noting its defense and security potential
Nearly 7,000 rockets fired from Gaza against Israel in 2 weeks – IDF
Over 1,000 Hamas fighters were neutralized, IDF said
Russia terminates agreement on cross-border cooperation with Finland — decree
The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the other party of the decision
Russians win six gold medals on second day of BRICS Games
In just one day, athletes from Russia won nine medals
Germany needs Nord Stream 2 to secure competitiveness – lawmaker
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier the country had managed to substitute gas suppliers from Russia and could be proud of it
Israel can not destroy Hamas with ground operation in Gaza, expert says
Markus Kaim does not rule out that Israel could "simply claim to have defeated Hamas"
PREVIEW: Putin, Xi Jinping to hold negotiations in Beijing
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the third One Belt - One Road international forum
Ukraine’s military attempts large missile attack on Crimea, Azov Sea area
It is reported that the air defenses operated "excellently"
Press review: Hospital attack fuels more Mideast fury and Russia backs China’s BRI project
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 19th
US, EU warn about threat of Ukrainian economic collapse
The United States and the European Union "remain steadfast in their long-term political, financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine"
Lavrov recommends Russian tourists to vacation in North Korea
The top Russian diplomat held a meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui
Yuan becomes world’s second main currency in trade settlements via SWIFT
The euro ranks third most used currency in international payments
OSCE has lost its political compass – Russia’s UN envoy
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that the organization risks losing its role in Europe
Lebanon taking efforts to restore calmness on border – PM
According to the Naharnet news portal, over 4,200 individuals left settlements in South Lebanon due to Israeli shelling
US’ nuclear test, if conducted, seen as step toward escalation – Russian UN mission
Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia is checking information about the situation with an underground explosion at a test site in Nevada
Central Bank to report attempts of money transfer without consent to Interior Ministry
According to the Interior Ministry, 430,000 crimes committed with the use of IT technologies were registered from January to September 2023, almost 30% higher than in the like period of the last year
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Russian MiG-31K patrols over Black Sea meant to cool off hawkish Western hotheads — expert
Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the HSE University believes that such patrols will not only serve as a deterrent at a time when Washington is deploying US Navy warships to the eastern Mediterranean, but will also make it more difficult for Ukraine to sound air alerts
UFC 294 tournament organizers ban flags demonstration for fighters – source
UFC President Dana White announced earlier lifting of the ban for fighters to come to the floor with national flags
White House says shipment of never-before provided types of weapons to Ukraine possible
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan specified that Washington has "contracted for certain types of weapons systems that have yet to be delivered because they’re still in production"
Kiev uses Russia's seized bank funds to pay housing compensation
It is specified that around $120.7 mln have been used for compensation
Israel orders Palestinians to evacuate people from Al Quds hospital in Gaza Strip
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in addition to medical staff, there are more than 400 patients in the hospital and about 12 thousand displaced civilians who have taken refuge there
Putin, Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing
Negotiations began in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square
Russia takes note of discussions on preparations of US nuclear forces in Europe — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the US leadership and military had repeatedly commented on this topic
DPR reports Kiev’s use of poison gas near Donetsk, Artyomovsk
Yan Gagin explained that servicemen noticed specific odor shortly before experiencing shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness and eye pain
At least 30% of all housing units in Gaza Strip destroyed or damaged — UN
"Hospitals are on the brink and overcrowded with patients, many awaiting treatment," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs added
Putin slams ‘golden billion’ idea as neocolonial and racist
According to Putin, the impression is that the West simply cannot offer the world a model of the future
PREVIEW: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to pay visit to North Korea
Apparently, Lavrov will inform North Korean partners about outcomes of Beijing meetings. However, Putin’s possible visit to North Korea is expected to be in the focus
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
As stated by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, the incidents were recorded in the al-Tanf area
Russia’s battlegroup South destroys tank, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk area
Russia’s battlegroup South repulsed an attack of units of the 3rd mechanized battalion of the Ukrainian 28th separate mechanized brigade near Kurdyumovka
Kim Jong Un, Lavrov discuss north Korea, Russia’s response to global situation — KCNA
The talks were reported to have “taken place in a friendly and amicable atmosphere”
US, Israel considering provisional government to be established in Gaza — Bloomberg
Discussions are at an early phase and will depend on developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly the ground operation of Israeli troops, the news agency said
Ukrainian forces launch 173 drones at Zaporozhye NPP on October 10-16 — Russia’s mission
The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with the total capacity of its six reactors amounting to about 6,000 megawatts
First female member of Hamas political bureau killed in Israeli strikes, Hamas confirms
According to the latest statistics from the Palestinian Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli bombardments of Gaza has amounted to at least 4,137
US been hunting Russians in other countries for 15 years — Russian embassy
The embassy also pointed to "the inhumane prison conditions and refusals to provide medical care to Russians"
Israel decides to launch ground operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia
"We should not forget that over 1,400 of our people have been killed," Alexander Ben Zvi noted
Only Russia can show specific achievements in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev added that nuclear energy technologies are still evolving around the world, and that countries that have already begun to develop this industry continue to work on new solutions and build new facilities
Palestinian leader turns down conversation with Biden on October 18, Israeli radio reports
Immediately after his visit to Israel, the American leader had been expected to travel to neighboring Jordan for a four-party summit in Amman with Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II
Putin’s trip to Armed Forces HQ in Rostov-on-Don was not planned in advance — spokesman
On Thursday evening, it was announced that the Russian president visited Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don on his way back from Perm
DPR reports 24 Ukrainian shelling attacks in past day
Two residential buildings and three civilian infrastructural facilities sustained damage
Putin holds informal meeting with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian leader’s program includes a series of bilateral meetings on the One Belt One Road forum’s margins
Hig-performance anti-drone gun developed in Russia
It is capable of suppressing up to 90% of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Ukrainian army
Putin gives instructions to prepare proposals for megascience installations
According to the statement, the order must be implemented by February 15, 2024
Colonel General Afzalov succeeds Surovikin as commander of Aerospace Forces
Prior to this appointment, he was the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces
Kremlin spokesman reacts to Latvia’s idea to close Baltic Sea for Russia
Previously, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said that NATO must close the Baltic Sea, if the Balticconnector gas pipeline was damaged by Russia
Russia and China sign largest contract for grain supply
Leader of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative Karen Ovsepyannoted that this initiative will help normalize the export structure within the Belt and Road framework
