DONETSK, October 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces transferred reserves from the Artyomovsk area to reinforce Avdeyevka, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the DPR head, told TASS.

"According to our information, the enemy has redeployed reserves from the Artyomovsk area to the Avdeyevka area," Gagin said.

He pointed out that this will not affect the hottest parts of the front. "The act is reckless and almost useless. Dragging reserves from one area to another will not lead to victories, but only to new personnel losses," the expert added.

He pointed out that Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions in Avdeyevka.

On Tuesday, Gagin told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces had abandoned a number of positions on the first line of defense near Avdeyevka in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region. Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's Federal Service for Financial Monitoring) reported that Ukrainian units in Avdeyevka are in a very difficult situation. In turn, Oleh Soskin, an ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, accused the Ukrainian military leadership of weakness.