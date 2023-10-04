Meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev proves total flop, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Kiev meeting of EU foreign ministers failed to produce any significant results, while Hungary and Poland publicly aired their issues with Ukraine’s policy line, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Budapest and Warsaw have accumulated quite a few grievances with the policy of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. It turned out that this 'brainstorm' by the EU did not lead to any substantial results," the diplomat said, commenting on the dubious outcome of the meeting, the first-ever gathering of top EU diplomats outside of the bloc.

As Zakharova noted, the European diplomats were unable to agree on the next package of military aid to Ukraine for 2024, amounting to 5 bln euros.

An offsite meeting of the European Council at the foreign ministerial level was held in Kiev on October 2. No practical decisions were announced, however, following the session, which 23 out of 27 EU foreign ministers attended. Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Sweden were represented by deputy ministers and senior diplomats.