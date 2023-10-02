Russia hails Argentina’s decision to join BRICS — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the decision on Argentina’s accession to BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message to the participants in the Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference.

"We note with satisfaction that Argentina, one of the leading countries of South America, has been invited to become a full member of this multilateral association of a new modern type under a decision adopted by the BRICS leaders at the summit in Johannesburg in August," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia was for the decent representation of the region’s countries in the key international organizations, including the UN, the G20 and BRICS.