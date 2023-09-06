Russia’s Aerospace Force hits Ukrainian saboteur training base — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force has carried out a night-time strike with high accuracy weapons on a training base of Ukraine’s sabotage groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

"Last night, the Aerospace Force launched a group strike with long-range high accuracy weapons on a training base of Ukraine’s sabotage groups. The goal of the strike was achieved," it stressed.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Donetsk area

The Russian forces repulsed ten Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 285 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Battlegroup South operating jointly with aircraft and artillery repulsed ten attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 80th air assault, 110th mechanized and 59th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Khimik, Neveleskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR]," the ministry said in a statement.

The enemy lost "as many as 285 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a Rapira gun and a UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] control post," the ministry specified.

South Donetsk area

The Russian armed forces have destroyed up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as five tanks in the South Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the Battlegroup East has repelled an attack of the 38th Ukrainian mechanized brigade in Novodonetskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"In addition, the Russian units hit the enemy manpower and equipment near the DPR’s Urozhaynoye and Novodonetskoye. The enemy lost: over 180 servicemen, five tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, two cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry added.

Zaporozhye area

The Russian forces operating in the Zaporozhye Region have repelled four Ukrainian attacks near Verbovoye and Rabotino, so there have been no changes in the tactical position of the Russian troops, the Defense Ministry told the media.

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian troops, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. There have been no changes in the tactical position of the Russian troops," the Defense Ministry said.

Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, two US-made M777 artillery systems, three US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, a British-made FH-70 gun, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 howitzers and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed in this area in one day.

Kupyansk area

The Russian Battlegroup West, involved in the special military operation, over the past 24 hours improved tactical positions in the area of Sverdlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media.

"In the Kupyansk area, units of the Battlegroup West with the support of aviation and artillery conducted active defense operations to improve the tactical situation in the area of Sverdlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the Defense Ministry said.

Two counterattacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 95th Airborne Assault Brigade were repulled near Sergeyevka in the LPR.

"During the past day the enemy lost up to 40 men, 2 vehicles, one self-propelled artillery piece M109 Paladin of US manufacture, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the Defense Ministry said.

Krasny Liman area

The Russian forces wiped out roughly 50 Ukrainian troops as they repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the Battlegroup Center, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled two attacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 12th Special Operations Brigade and 63rd Mechanized Brigade near the locality of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Serebryanka forestry, eliminating roughly 50 Ukrainian soldiers with accurate fire," the ministry said in a report.

Kherson area

The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kherson area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kherson area, the Russian units destroyed up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two cars and a Msta-B howitzer," the statement said.

Russia’s tactical and army aviation as well as artillery and missile troops have delivered strikes on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and hardware in 103 districts over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Tactical and army aviation, missile and artillery troops of Russia’s Armed Forces delivered strikes on the enemy manpower and military hardware in 103 districts," the statement said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and shot down 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Additionally, radio-electronic warfare systems jammed and eliminated 17 Ukrainian drones near Makeyevka, Novonikolskoye, Melovatka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pshenichnoye, Semenovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Olshana in the Kharkov Region and Krynki in the Kherson Region.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 combat helicopters, 6,426 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,696 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,148 multiple rocket launchers, 6,253 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,749 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.