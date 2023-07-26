Two civilians killed, one wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Kherson's left bank

GENICHESK, July 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a number of settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper River during the day, killing two civilians and wounding another, the Kherson region emergency services told reporters on Wednesday.

"As a result of shelling in the city of Alyoshki, one civilian was killed, another received shrapnel wounds of moderate severity. Also, a civilian was killed in the shelling of the settlement of Peschanovka", the source said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces fired 22 shells from the barrel artillery at Alyoshki and seven shells at Peschanovka. Another nine shells were fired at Solontsy and 12 landed in Korsunka.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Sagi, Kakhovka, Alyoshki and Proletarka, firing a total of 27 barrel artillery shells. Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are being established," the emergency services added.