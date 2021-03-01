Defense firm delivers a batch of upgraded T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ (‘Breakthrough’) main battle tanks to the Russian Army, the enterprise’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"Uralvagonzavod has dispatched a batch of T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks to the customer," the press office said.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

The T-90M tank is outfitted with a new turret with a powerful 125m cannon that allows using new highly powerful munitions and also missiles that can strike enemy tanks at a distance of up to 5 km.