First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. A first batch of Russia’s upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ main battle tanks have been delivered to Russian troops, the press service of the Russian Western Military District announced on Monday.

"First deliveries of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks started in April to the Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District, which is deployed on the territory of five Russian regions," the press service quoted Army Commander Major-General Sergey Kisel as saying.

The T-90M ‘Proryv’ has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real time.

The T-90M’s armor features special anti-slip coating similar to that used on the latest T-14 Armata tank.

Last month, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS that T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks would pass through Red Square for the first time in a mechanized column during the Victory Day Parade on May 9.

The mechanized column is also set to include the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks. Overall, more than 50 tanks were supposed to take part in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, according to the Defense Ministry’s previous data.