Nagorno-Karabakh crisis evolving under negative scenario – Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is developing in a negative way, as the humanitarian crisis is deteriorating, and that may entail dire consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is a matter of concern that currently the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is evolving under a negative scenario. The humanitarian crisis in that region is deepening," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"The local population is facing serious shortages of food, medicines, and daily essentials. They are in fact left without electricity and gas supply. This may entail the most dramatic repercussions for Karabakh’s Armenians, or ordinary inhabitants of the region.".