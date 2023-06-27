Russia, Cuba to develop military-technical cooperation projects — Russian defense minister

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba are planning to develop a number of joint projects in the military-technical sphere, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera.

"The composition of you delegation shows that the Cuban side is set to discuss a wide spectrum of military and military-technical issues. <…> I suggest that we discuss in detail the existing and future projects of cooperation in the military sphere," he said.

The Russian minister noted that the countries maintain a close political dialogue. In 2023, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin visited Cuba and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero paid an official visit to Moscow.