Finland’s location to fuel NATO’s ambitions to militarize Arctic — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Finland’s geographical location will fuel NATO’s ambitions on militarization of the Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview for Republika Srpska’s RTRS

"Since Finland is located in Europe’s north, it will fuel NATO’s ambitions to militarize the Arctic," Grushko said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that, after Finland’s accession, NATO will start saying that "NATO now has a 1,200-km-long vulnerability with a country, which they declared a direct threat to the alliance."

"Therefore, it is necessary to deploy US forces there, to build foreign bases, deploy ammunition depots and intensify military activities there," he added.