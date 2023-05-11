Cache with 18,000 rounds, 15 grenade launchers found at old Ukrainian positions in LPR

LUGANSK, May 11. /TASS/. The police discovered a large cache with Ukrainian armed forces’ weapons and ammunition at former Ukrainian positions in LPR, the regional Interior Ministry press office said on its Telegram channel Thursday.

"During an inspection of former Ukrainian armed forces’ positions near Severodonetsk in early May, police officers discovered a thoroughly concealed cache with weapons and ammunition, which included: 12,960 5.45-mm rounds, 4,940 7.62-mm rounds, 13 RPG-7 grenade launchers, 7 RPG powder charges, 16 RGN hand grenades, 16 UDZ fuses, 2 RShG-1 grenade launchers, 2 120-mm mortar shells and 3 82-mm mortar shells," the press office said.

The Ministry press office added that the police continue special operations searching for weapons, ammunition, explosive devices and items in liberated parts of the People’s Republic.