Russia works to improve resolution of its satellite images — Putin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is working to improve resolution of its satellite images, but this will not affect the development of drone surveillance, which can offer higher-resolution photos, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The resolution [of images made by drones] is better than what our spacecraft can do from the orbit, so unmanned aerial vehicles are certainly in demand in this area. But we are working to improve and increase resolution of images made from space, too" Putin said during a meeting on drone development in the Rudnevo industrial park on Thursday.

"Anyway, these two areas aren’t mutually exclusive," the president added.