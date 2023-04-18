Canada’s ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comment

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Canadian ambassador to Moscow Alison LeClaire, summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, left the building in Smolenskaya Square without comment to the media, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Canadian diplomat stayed at the Russian Foreign Ministry for about 15 minutes.

Earlier, the British and US ambassadors to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert and Lynn Tracy, had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the statements made by the British, US and Canadian ambassadors after the sentencing of journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) as direct interference in Russia's internal affairs. The diplomat stressed that Moscow found impermissible the statements made by British ambassador Deborah Bronnert after the verdict to Kara-Murza was read out, and warned London against politicizing international human rights issues.

Zakharova also described as extremely hypocritical the US and Canadian ambassadors' demands that Kara-Murza be released at a time when their own countries were shamelessly violating human rights and persecuting dissidents.