Meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council scheduled for April 6, says PM

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, is scheduled for April 6, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers.

"I am confident that the decisions and agreements adopted today will serve to further strengthen integration within the Union State and become a good basis for the preparation of the meeting of the Supreme State Council, which is scheduled for April 6, with the participation of the Russian president and the leader of Belarus," Mishustin said.

He thanked the meeting attendees for their constructive work. "Today, in my opinion, we have made significant progress on a number of issues, as well as in the practical implementation of programs, in particular, our Union programs. Eight out of 28 are fully implemented, about two-thirds of them are moving ahead at a decent pace," the Russian prime minister added. He urged that there be no slack in the pace of work.