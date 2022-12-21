Kremlin vows not to disclose location of special operation headquarters visited by Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is staying mum on the location of the special military operation’s joint headquarters visited by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 16.

"We did not indicate the location of this command unit - we do not have the right to do so. <…> We won’t say where it is located," the Kremlin official vowed on Wednesday, replying to a question on the matter.

Earlier, Peskov told reporters that during the entire day on Friday, December 16, Putin worked at the joint headquarters of service branches involved in the special military operation. The Russian president got acquainted with the command unit’s operation, heard a report on the progress of the special military operation, held briefing and separate meetings with commanders and heard out their proposals on immediate and mid-range activities.

Later, Russian lawmaker Andrey Gurulev wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief visited the special military operation zone. On Tuesday, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily cited Putin’s press secretary as saying that "if he (Gurulev - TASS) means the headquarters where he (Putin - TASS) was on Friday, then yes.".