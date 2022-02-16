Russia, US understand need to discuss security proposals comprehensively — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington grasp the necessity of a comprehensive review of Russia’s proposals on security guarantees and the West’s response to them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The understanding of the need to further discuss our proposals in a comprehensive way and the West’s response to them has been confirmed," he said, commenting on the content of Tuesday’s phone conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ryabkov added that currently, the sides are weighing "different options on this issue."

Earlier, Putin and Lavrov discussed the response by the US and NATO to Russian proposals for long-term, legally binding security guarantees. When asked by the head of state whether there is a chance to reach an agreement on issues of concern with Western partners, the minister answered in the affirmative, saying that "there is always a chance." He added that Russia’s response to the proposals of Washington and Brussels is ready. According to Lavrov, the draft is 10 pages long.